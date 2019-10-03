Thursday Sector Laggards: Credit Services & Lending, Vehicle Manufacturers

In trading on Thursday, credit services & lending shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC), off about 6.6% and shares of Regional Management Corp (RM) down about 4.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are vehicle manufacturers shares, down on the day by about 1% as a group, led down by Tesla (TSLA), trading lower by about 5.7% and Arcimoto (FUV), trading lower by about 5.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.