Thursday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.5%. Within the sector, Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) and J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.5% and 7.4%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 2.21% year-to-date. Whirlpool Corp, meanwhile, is up 7.72% year-to-date, and J.M. Smucker Co. is up 2.64% year-to-date. Combined, WHR and SJM make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, up 1.2%. Among large Services stocks, ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC) and Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 12.2% and 9.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 2.4% in midday trading, and up 0.56% on a year-to-date basis. ViacomCBS Inc, meanwhile, is up 32.02% year-to-date, and Kroger Co is up 10.36% year-to-date. Combined, VIAC and KR make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +2.6% Utilities +2.5% Healthcare +2.3% Industrial +2.3% Materials +1.7% Energy +1.3% Services +1.2% Technology & Communications +1.2% Consumer Products +0.5%

