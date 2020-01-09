Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Within the sector, HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI) and Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.9%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.2% on the day, and down 0.08% year-to-date. HanesBrands Inc, meanwhile, is down 6.03% year-to-date, and Under Armour Inc, is down 8.22% year-to-date. Combined, HBI and UAA make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Services stocks, Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) and The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.1% and 4.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 1.28% on a year-to-date basis. Kohl's Corp., meanwhile, is down 10.89% year-to-date, and The Gap Inc, is down 0.52% year-to-date. Combined, KSS and GPS make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.6%
Industrial +0.6%
Financial +0.5%
Utilities +0.4%
Technology & Communications +0.4%
Energy +0.3%
Materials +0.2%
Services 0.0%
Consumer Products -0.2%

