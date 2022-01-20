Thursday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Materials

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Consumer Products sector, not showing much of a gain. Within that group, VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) and Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.5% and 3.2%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 1.82% year-to-date. VF Corp., meanwhile, is down 8.14% year-to-date, and Garmin Ltd, is down 6.68% year-to-date.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Materials stocks, LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) and Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.0% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and down 3.27% on a year-to-date basis. LyondellBasell Industries NV, meanwhile, is up 7.21% year-to-date, and Eastman Chemical Co is up 3.78% year-to-date. Combined, LYB and EMN make up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.2% Utilities +1.0% Financial +0.8% Technology & Communications +0.8% Industrial +0.8% Healthcare +0.7% Services +0.4% Materials +0.3% Consumer Products -0.0%

