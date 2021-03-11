Thursday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Financial

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Consumer Products stocks are the worst performing sector, up 0.3%. Within that group, BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA) and Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.6% and 1.2%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 1.30% year-to-date. BorgWarner Inc, meanwhile, is up 26.17% year-to-date, and Newell Brands Inc is up 18.77% year-to-date. Combined, BWA and NWL make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.6%. Among large Financial stocks, Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) and Unum Group (Symbol: UNM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.6% and 1.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 17.09% on a year-to-date basis. Wells Fargo & Co , meanwhile, is up 29.42% year-to-date, and Unum Group is up 27.40% year-to-date. Combined, WFC and UNM make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +2.7% Services +1.3% Healthcare +1.0% Energy +1.0% Industrial +0.9% Utilities +0.8% Materials +0.8% Financial +0.6% Consumer Products +0.3%

