Thursday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Financial

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Consumer Products stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within that group, Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UA) and Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 13.4% and 11.2%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 1.7% on the day, and down 3.01% year-to-date. Under Armour Inc, meanwhile, is down 53.38% year-to-date, and Under Armour Inc, is down 55.85% year-to-date.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Assurant Inc (Symbol: AIZ) and Travelers Companies Inc (Symbol: TRV) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and down 15.26% on a year-to-date basis. Assurant Inc, meanwhile, is up 15.89% year-to-date, and Travelers Companies Inc is up 8.71% year-to-date. Combined, AIZ and TRV make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +1.2% Technology & Communications +0.8% Materials +0.7% Energy +0.7% Healthcare +0.5% Industrial +0.5% Utilities -0.4% Financial -0.5% Consumer Products -1.2%

