Thursday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Financial

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Consumer Products stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within that group, Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UA) and Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 13.4% and 11.2%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 1.7% on the day, and down 3.01% year-to-date. Under Armour Inc, meanwhile, is down 53.38% year-to-date, and Under Armour Inc, is down 55.85% year-to-date.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Assurant Inc (Symbol: AIZ) and Travelers Companies Inc (Symbol: TRV) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and down 15.26% on a year-to-date basis. Assurant Inc, meanwhile, is up 15.89% year-to-date, and Travelers Companies Inc is up 8.71% year-to-date. Combined, AIZ and TRV make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +1.2%
Technology & Communications +0.8%
Materials +0.7%
Energy +0.7%
Healthcare +0.5%
Industrial +0.5%
Utilities -0.4%
Financial -0.5%
Consumer Products -1.2%

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

