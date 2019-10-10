Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Computers, Agriculture & Farm Products

In trading on Thursday, computers shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of ForeScout Technologies (FSCT), off about 35.5% and shares of Fitbit (FIT) off about 5.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are agriculture & farm products shares, down on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by Sundial Growers (SNDL), trading lower by about 11.7% and Village Farms International (VFF), trading lower by about 7.2%.

