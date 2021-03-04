Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Computer Peripherals, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

In trading on Thursday, computer peripherals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Digi International, off about 13.1% and shares of Transact Technologies down about 6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are home furnishings & improvement shares, down on the day by about 3.7% as a group, led down by Purple Innovation, trading lower by about 22.6% and Kirklands, trading lower by about 12.1%.

