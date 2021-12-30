Markets
VGR

Thursday Sector Laggards: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Trucking Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Vector Group, off about 13.3% and shares of Universal off about 0.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are trucking shares, down on the day by about 1% as a group, led down by Yellow, trading lower by about 5% and Arcbest, trading lower by about 3.1%.

Thursday Sector Laggards: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Trucking Stocks
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Trucking Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VGR UVV YELL ARCB

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular