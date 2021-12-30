Thursday Sector Laggards: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Trucking Stocks

In trading on Thursday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Vector Group, off about 13.3% and shares of Universal off about 0.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are trucking shares, down on the day by about 1% as a group, led down by Yellow, trading lower by about 5% and Arcbest, trading lower by about 3.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.