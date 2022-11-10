Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

November 10, 2022 — 12:17 pm EST

In trading on Thursday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative laggards, up on the day by about 1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Altria Group, down about 2.1% and shares of 22nd Century Group down about 0.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Voc Energy Trust, trading lower by about 0.6% and Permian Basin Royalty Trust, trading lower by about 0.3%.

