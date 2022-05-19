In trading on Thursday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Philip Morris International, off about 4.9% and shares of Universal down about 3.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are railroads shares, down on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led down by Greenbrier Companies, trading lower by about 4.5% and Union Pacific, trading lower by about 3.8%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Railroads

