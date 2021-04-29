Thursday Sector Laggards: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Metals & Mining Stocks

In trading on Thursday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of 22nd Century Group, down about 15.1% and shares of Vector Group down about 3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are metals & mining shares, down on the day by about 3% as a group, led down by Peabody Energy, trading lower by about 12.2% and Hecla Mining, trading lower by about 8.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.