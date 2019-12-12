Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Cigarettes & Tobacco, General Contractors & Builders

In trading on Thursday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of 22nd Century Group (XXII), off about 4.7% and shares of Pyxus International (PYX) off about 4.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are general contractors & builders shares, down on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led down by LGI Homes (LGIH), trading lower by about 2.6% and Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH), trading lower by about 2.4%.

