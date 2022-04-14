In trading on Thursday, biotechnology shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Zymergen, off about 14.5% and shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals off about 11.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are trucking shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by USA Truck, trading lower by about 6.9% and Covenant Logistics Group, trading lower by about 6%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, Trucking Stocks

