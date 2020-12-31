Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, Precious Metals

In trading on Thursday, biotechnology shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Novan, down about 19.7% and shares of DermTech off about 12.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led down by Harmony Gold Mining, trading lower by about 5.4% and Gold Fields, trading lower by about 4.9%.

