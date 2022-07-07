In trading on Thursday, beverages & wineries shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, down about 9% and shares of Zevia down about 7.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are education & training services shares, down on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led down by Grand Canyon Education, trading lower by about 2.5% and Chegg, trading lower by about 2%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Beverages & Wineries, Education & Training Services

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.