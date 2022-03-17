Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Banking & Savings, Airlines

In trading on Thursday, banking & savings shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of SouthState, off about 3.7% and shares of Banc Of California off about 3.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are airlines shares, down on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led down by Copa Holdings, trading lower by about 4.9% and Frontier Group Holdings, trading lower by about 4.3%.

