Thursday Sector Laggards: Auto Parts, Paper & Forest Products

In trading on Thursday, auto parts shares were relative laggards, up on the day by about 0.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Tenneco, down about 2.5% and shares of Dana off about 2.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are paper & forest products shares, up on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led down by Enviva, trading lower by about 2.8% and Suzano, trading lower by about 0.4%.

