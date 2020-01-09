Thursday Sector Laggards: Auto Dealerships, Textiles

In trading on Thursday, auto dealerships shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Renren (RENN), down about 19% and shares of LMP Automotive Holdings (LMPX) down about 4.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are textiles shares, down on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led down by Fossil Group (FOSL), trading lower by about 5.4% and Oxford Industries (OXM), trading lower by about 3.7%.

