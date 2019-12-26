Thursday Sector Laggards: Auto Dealerships, Music & Electronics Stores

In trading on Thursday, auto dealerships shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Travelcenters of America, off about 7.1% and shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings off about 3.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are music & electronics stores shares, down on the day by about 1% as a group, led down by Conns, trading lower by about 2.2% and Gamestop, trading lower by about 2.1%.

