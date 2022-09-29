In trading on Thursday, auto dealerships shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Carmax, down about 23.2% and shares of Carvana off about 20.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are music & electronics stores shares, down on the day by about 5.3% as a group, led down by Gamestop, trading lower by about 6.8% and Conns, trading lower by about 6.6%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Auto Dealerships, Music & Electronics Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.