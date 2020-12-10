Thursday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Vehicle Manufacturers

In trading on Thursday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Lands End, off about 7.5% and shares of Genesco down about 6.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are vehicle manufacturers shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by Rev Group, trading lower by about 4.9% and Arcimoto, trading lower by about 4.5%.

