Thursday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

In trading on Thursday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Childrens Place, down about 8.5% and shares of Caleres off about 7.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are home furnishings & improvement shares, down on the day by about 4.3% as a group, led down by Bed Bath & Beyond, trading lower by about 22.6% and Bassett Furniture Industries, trading lower by about 9.7%.

