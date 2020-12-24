Thursday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Auto Parts

In trading on Thursday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Vince Holding, off about 9.2% and shares of Chicos Fas off about 3.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are auto parts shares, down on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led down by Horizon Global, trading lower by about 8.6% and China Automotive Systems, trading lower by about 4%.

