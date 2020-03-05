Thursday Sector Laggards: Airlines, Transportation Services

In trading on Thursday, airlines shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Spirit Airlines, off about 12.2% and shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes off about 10.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are transportation services shares, down on the day by about 5% as a group, led down by Frontline, trading lower by about 9.5% and Diamond S Shipping, trading lower by about 8.8%.

