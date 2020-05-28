Markets
AAL

Thursday Sector Laggards: Airlines, Shipping Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, airlines shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of American Airlines Group, off about 5.4% and shares of Hawaiian Holdings down about 4.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are shipping shares, down on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led down by Dorian LPG, trading lower by about 8.7% and Golar LNG Partners, trading lower by about 6.5%.

Thursday Sector Laggards: Airlines, Shipping Stocks
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Airlines, Shipping Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL HA LPG GMLP

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular