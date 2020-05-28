Thursday Sector Laggards: Airlines, Shipping Stocks

In trading on Thursday, airlines shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of American Airlines Group, off about 5.4% and shares of Hawaiian Holdings down about 4.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are shipping shares, down on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led down by Dorian LPG, trading lower by about 8.7% and Golar LNG Partners, trading lower by about 6.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.