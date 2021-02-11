Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Thursday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Village Farms International, down about 13.7% and shares of S&W Seed down about 9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led down by Northern Oil & Gas, trading lower by about 8.2% and Ring Energy, trading lower by about 7%.

