Thursday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, Drugs

In trading on Thursday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Sundial Growers, down about 6.2% and shares of Cresud SA Comercial Industrial Financiera Y Agropecuaria down about 3.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are drugs shares, down on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led down by Durect, trading lower by about 33.5% and Clearside Biomedical, trading lower by about 23.8%.

