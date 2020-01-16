Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Aerospace & Defense, Precious Metals

In trading on Thursday, aerospace & defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Bombardier (BDRBF), off about 30.7% and shares of Air Industries Group (AIRI) down about 10.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led down by Iamgold Corporation (IAG), trading lower by about 5.2% and Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS), trading lower by about 4.4%.

