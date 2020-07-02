Thursday Sector Laggards: Advertising, Television & Radio Stocks

In trading on Thursday, advertising shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Emerald Holding, off about 4.2% and shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings down about 3.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are television & radio shares, down on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led down by Ideanomics, trading lower by about 9% and Urban One, trading lower by about 8.3%.

