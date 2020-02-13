Markets
MCHX

Thursday Sector Laggards: Advertising, Shipping Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, advertising shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Marchex, off about 23.1% and shares of Fluent down about 0.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are shipping shares, down on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led down by Eagle Bulk Shipping, trading lower by about 9.9% and Scorpio Bulkers, trading lower by about 7.1%.

Thursday Sector Laggards: Advertising, Shipping Stocks
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Advertising, Shipping Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MCHX FLNT EGLE SALT

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular