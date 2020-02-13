Thursday Sector Laggards: Advertising, Shipping Stocks

In trading on Thursday, advertising shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Marchex, off about 23.1% and shares of Fluent down about 0.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are shipping shares, down on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led down by Eagle Bulk Shipping, trading lower by about 9.9% and Scorpio Bulkers, trading lower by about 7.1%.

