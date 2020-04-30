Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Advertising, General Contractors & Builders

In trading on Thursday, advertising shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Marchex, off about 9.6% and shares of Emerald Holding off about 9.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are general contractors & builders shares, down on the day by about 4.7% as a group, led down by Select Interior Concepts, trading lower by about 11.6% and Cavco Industries, trading lower by about 6.9%.

