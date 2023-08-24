Thursday Rebound for Hog Market

The midday lean hog quotes are 25 cents to $1.50 in the black. October is up the most and is back above the $80 mark. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was down another $2.15 to $87.85 in the AM quote. CME’s 8/21 Lean Hog Index fell another 77 cents to $98.04.

The FAS data had 33k MT of pork sold for export during the week that ended 8/17. That was a 16 week high led by sales to Mexico. The week’s shipment was reported at 25.2k MT, again with Mexico as the top destination. Total pork commitments were marked at 1.238 MMT, or 12% ahead of last year’s pace.

The monthly Cold Storage report had 473.84m lbs of pork for July. NASS data had that at a 2.7% lower volume mo/mo and down from 526.5m lbs in July ’22. Belly stocks specifically were 51.774 million pounds.

Pork cutout futures are red for midday with losses of as much as $1.05. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $3.38 higher this morning to $104.17. USDA estimates the week’s FI hog slaughter at 1.42m head through Wednesday. That is up 12k head from last week’s pace but down 26k head from the same week last year.

Oct 23 Hogs are at $79.875, up $1.325,

Dec 23 Hogs are at $71.625, up $0.575

Oct 23 Pork Cutout is at $90.675, down $0.650,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.