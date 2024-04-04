Thursday Hog Futures sitting in Black at Midday

Hogs are currently working 15 to 30 cents higher for Thursday, with nearby futures just 20-30 cents off the session high. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was $86.04 on Wednesday, up by $1.33. The 4/1 CME Lean Hog Index was 14 cents higher at $84.92.

Export Sales data tallied pork sales at a 3-week low of 28,708 MT during the week of 3/28. Export Shipments were seen at a 6-week high of 34,900 MT.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was back $2.22 weaker on Wednesday afternoon to $94.91. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for the week through Wednesday at 1.338m head. That compares to 1.457m head last week and 1.446m head during the same week last year.

April 24 Hogs are at $88.200, up $0.225,

May 24 Hogs are at $95.225, up $0.225

Jun 24 Hogs are at $105.000, up $0.250,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.