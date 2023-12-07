Thursday Gain for Corn Trade

The corn market followed the wheat trade with gains for Thursday. Futures ended the day 3 ¼ to 4 cents higher across the front months, as March futures printed a 6 ¼ cent range and closed 1 ¼ cents under the daily high. March sits at a net 3 ¼ cent gain for the week.

Wire sources say South Korea’s KFA is on the market for 138k MT of corn.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report showed 1.289 MMT of corn was booked during the week that ended 11/30. That was a 4-wk low but was within the range of estimates. Corn commitments for the season were up to 25.747 MMT (1 billion bushels).

Census data confirmed 2.811 MMT, 110.7 mbu, of corn was shipped during October. That left the season total at 235 mbu for the first two months – 27% ahead of last year’s pace. DDGS exports were 897k MT for October, that was a 12% increase from the same month last year.

Mar 24 Corn closed at $4.88, up 3 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.57 3/8, up 4 1/2 cents,

May 24 Corn closed at $4.99 1/2, up 3 3/4 cents,

Jul 24 Corn closed at $5.08, up 4 cents,

