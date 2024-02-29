Thursday Fading for Cotton Futures

The cotton market is off to a softer start on Thursday with contracts down 60 to 160 points in the AM. They pushed to the expanded 5 cent limit in the Wednesday session, but futures backed off for a mixed close. Old crop prices were up by 204 to 232 points, as new crop futures faded by as much as 61 points.

The Cotlook A Index dropped by 80 points to 100.70 cents for 2/26. The Seam recorded 5,791 bales sold on 2/27 for an average price of 89.1 cents/lb. The AWP was 168 points stronger at 75.12 cents. ICE certified stocks were 997 bales as of 2/21.

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 103.07, up 232 points, currently up 232 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 101.08, up 228 points, currently down 157 points

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 99.72, up 204 points, currently down 160 points

