Thursday Dip in Cattle Market

Fat cattle futures are fading through Thursday with 45 to 82 cent losses. The Feb contract is 30c off the session low for midday. Feeders are down by $1.32 to $1.42 through midday. USDA confirmed 7.2k head of cattle were sold on Wednesday with most trades $2-$3 higher at $175. The 1/2 CME Feeder Cattle Index was $225.05, back down by $3.14.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed on Thursday morning, as Choice fell another $1.06 and Select was up by $1.37. That tightened the Chc/Sel spread to $16.75. The FI cattle slaughter for Wednesday was 128k head for a week to date total of 254k head. That compares to 258k head during the same week last year.

Feb 24 Cattle are at $171.100, down $0.750,

April 24 Cattle are at $174.300, down $0.450,

Jun 24 Cattle are at $171.575, down $0.400,

Cash Cattle Index was $172.000, from $170.00 last week

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle are at $225.025, down $1.050

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle are at $226.075, down $0.950

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.