News & Insights

Stocks

Thursday Dip in Cattle Market

January 04, 2024 — 02:29 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Fat cattle futures are fading through Thursday with 45 to 82 cent losses. The Feb contract is 30c off the session low for midday. Feeders are down by $1.32 to $1.42 through midday. USDA confirmed 7.2k head of cattle were sold on Wednesday with most trades $2-$3 higher at $175. The 1/2 CME Feeder Cattle Index was $225.05, back down by $3.14. 

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed on Thursday morning, as Choice fell another $1.06 and Select was up by $1.37. That tightened the Chc/Sel spread to $16.75. The FI cattle slaughter for Wednesday was 128k head for a week to date total of 254k head. That compares to 258k head during the same week last year. 

Feb 24 Cattle  are at $171.100, down $0.750,

April 24 Cattle  are at $174.300, down $0.450,

Jun 24 Cattle  are at $171.575, down $0.400,

Cash Cattle Index was $172.000, from $170.00 last week

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $225.025, down $1.050

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $226.075, down $0.950

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.