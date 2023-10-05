Thursday Cotton Mixed at Midday

The cotton market is trading within 40 points of UNCH at midday. May and July contracts are holding onto light gains, while Dec and Mar are in the red. Dec has seen a 161 point range so far.

The weekly Export Sales report had 239,957 RBs of cotton sold during the week that ended 9/28. That was a MY high led by sales to China – which had over half the total. The report also showed 150k RBs of cotton shipments for a season total of 1.503 million. That remains 26% behind last year's pace.

Census data had 1.04 million bales shipped during August. That was down 18% from last year’s start, and was slightly below the 5-yr average of 1.11m.

The Cotlook A Index dropped 150 points to 97.35 cents. The AWP for cotton is 72.27 cents/lb, and will be updated after the close. ICE Certified Stocks increased another 2.4k bales to 37,512 as of 9/28.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 86.8, down 21 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 87.72, down 14 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 88.39, unch

