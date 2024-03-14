News & Insights

Stocks

Thursday Corn Starting Weaker

March 14, 2024 — 09:56 am EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

The corn market is trading down by as much as 2 ½ cents so far going into the Export Sales data release. Corn futures spent time on both sides of UNCH on Wednesday, with May printing a 6 ¼ cent range. At the close, old crop prices were fractionally weaker while new crop was fractionally higher.  There was a surge in open interest, up 15,305 contracts in the prelim report, absorbed with little price movement. 

Pre-report estimates have corn sales ranging from 800k MT to 1.4 MMT for the week that ended 3/7. New crop bookings are expected to show less than 50k MT were sold. 

Weekly data from EIA showed ethanol producers averaged 1.024 million barrels of output per day during the week that ended 3/8. That was down from 1.057 million bpd the week prior and was a 5-wk low. Ethanol stocks dropped 269,000 barrels to 25.782 million, which was a 3-wk low. 

 

May 24 Corn  closed at $4.41 1/4, down 1/2 cent, currently down 2 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash   was $4.15 3/4, down 3/8 cent,

Jul 24 Corn  closed at $4.53 1/2, down 1/4 cent, currently down 2 1/2 cents

Dec 24 Corn  closed at $4.73, up 1/4 cent, currently down 1 1/4 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.