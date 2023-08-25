Thursday Cattle Rally on Cash Volume

Live cattle ended the Thursday session with triple digit gains of $1.32 to $2.05. The feeders ended the session were $1.47 to $2.37 higher at the close. USDA saw cash volumes pick up on Thursday, with $178-$179 in TX and $179 to $184 in the North. Some dressed sales were reported as high as $295, with $292 the bulk. The CME Feeder Cattle Index increased 39 cents on 8/23 to $245.14.

NASS reported 420.1m lbs of beef in cold storage for the month of July. That was 2% more than June stocks but remains 18% tighter yr/yr.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices for Thursday afternoon was quoted at $317.63 for Choice and $291.91 for Select. That was up 58 cents and 32 cents respectively. USDA estimated the weekly FI cattle slaughter at 488k head. That is 1,000 lighter than last week and 10k head below the same week last year.

Aug 23 Cattle closed at $179.850, up $1.800,

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $180.725, up $2.050,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $184.525, up $1.600,

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $246.500, up $1.475

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $250.750, up $2.175

