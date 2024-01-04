Thursday Bounce for Hog Futures

News & Insights

Lean hog futures are bouncing back by triple digits so far through Thursday. That has Feb limiting the week’s net loss to 12 cents so far. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price increased by $1.34 in the Thursday AM report. The CME Lean Hog Index for 12/29 was $65.05, a 30c decrease. 

The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value $2.15 stronger on Thursday morning to $84.93. The primal cuts increased $10.27 in picnics and $9.73 in the bellies. FI hog slaughter for Wednesday was 483k head for a week’s running total of 975k head. That is 12k head behind the same week last year’s pace. 

Feb 24 Hogs  are at $67.925, up $2.625,

April 24 Hogs  are at $73.775, up $1.575

Feb 24 Pork Cutout  is at $81.300, up $2.300,

