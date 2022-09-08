Thursday 9/8 Insider Buying Report: MATV, LQDA

Markets
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Mativ (MATV), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Jeffrey Keenan bought 15,000 shares of MATV, at a cost of $22.75 each, for a total investment of $341,294. So far Keenan is in the green, up about 9.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $24.97. Mativ is trading up about 2.9% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Keenan bought MATV at 3 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $73,910 at an average of $24.64 per share.

And at Liquidia Corp (LQDA), there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Chief Executive Officer Roger Jeffs who bought 43,820 shares for a cost of $5.57 each, for a trade totaling $243,990. Before this latest buy, Jeffs purchased LQDA on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $103,682 at an average of $3.58 per share. Liquidia Corp is trading up about 3.7% on the day Thursday. Jeffs was up about 13.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with LQDA trading as high as $6.29 at last check today.

