News & Insights

Markets
LKFN

Thursday 9/7 Insider Buying Report: LKFN, ASPN

September 07, 2023 — 02:07 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Lakeland Financial's Director, M. Scott Welch, made a $508,695 purchase of LKFN, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $50.87 a piece. Bargain hunters can pick up LKFN at a price even lower than Welch did, with shares trading as low as $49.19 at last check today which is 3.3% below Welch's purchase price. Lakeland Financial is trading up about 1.1% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Welch bought LKFN at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $2.69M at an average of $57.66 per share.

And at Aspen Aerogels, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Steven R. Mitchell who bought 50,000 shares for a cost of $6.17 each, for a trade totaling $308,455. This purchase marks the first one filed by Mitchell in the past year. Aspen Aerogels is trading up about 3.5% on the day Thursday. Mitchell was up about 6.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ASPN trading as high as $6.58 in trading on Thursday.

Thursday 9/7 Insider Buying Report: LKFN, ASPN
VIDEO: Thursday 9/7 Insider Buying Report: LKFN, ASPN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LKFN
ASPN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.