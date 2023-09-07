As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Lakeland Financial's Director, M. Scott Welch, made a $508,695 purchase of LKFN, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $50.87 a piece. Bargain hunters can pick up LKFN at a price even lower than Welch did, with shares trading as low as $49.19 at last check today which is 3.3% below Welch's purchase price. Lakeland Financial is trading up about 1.1% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Welch bought LKFN at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $2.69M at an average of $57.66 per share.

And at Aspen Aerogels, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Steven R. Mitchell who bought 50,000 shares for a cost of $6.17 each, for a trade totaling $308,455. This purchase marks the first one filed by Mitchell in the past year. Aspen Aerogels is trading up about 3.5% on the day Thursday. Mitchell was up about 6.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ASPN trading as high as $6.58 in trading on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 9/7 Insider Buying Report: LKFN, ASPN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.