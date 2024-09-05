News & Insights

Thursday 9/5 Insider Buying Report: GTLS, CORZ

September 05, 2024

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Chart Industries' CEO, Jillian C. Evanko, made a $50,296 purchase of GTLS, buying 440 shares at a cost of $114.31 a piece. Chart Industries is trading up about 1% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Evanko made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $75,186 shares for a cost of $153.44 each.

And on Tuesday, Jarrod M. Patten purchased $48,596 worth of Core Scientific, purchasing 5,021 shares at a cost of $9.68 each. Before this latest buy, Patten bought CORZ on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $385,945 at an average of $3.66 per share. Core Scientific is trading up about 1.8% on the day Thursday. Patten was up about 7.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CORZ trading as high as $10.38 in trading on Thursday.

