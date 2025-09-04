Markets
Thursday 9/4 Insider Buying Report: SMG, NGS

September 04, 2025 — 01:53 pm EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Scotts Miracle-Gro, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, CAO Mark J. Scheiwer purchased 1,790 shares of SMG, at a cost of $61.32 each, for a total investment of $109,763. Scotts Miracle-Gro is trading up about 2% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Scheiwer in the past twelve months.

And on Thursday, Director Jean K. Holley bought $99,724 worth of Natural Gas Services Group, buying 3,752 shares at a cost of $26.58 each. Before this latest buy, Holley made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $99,154 shares for a cost of $24.49 a piece. Natural Gas Services Group is trading up about 2.4% on the day Thursday.

