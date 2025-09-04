As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Avidia Bancorp's CFO and Treasurer, Jonathan Michael Nelson, made a $50,058 purchase of AVBC, buying 3,240 shares at a cost of $15.45 a piece. Bargain hunters can grab AVBC at a price even lower than Nelson did, with the stock changing hands as low as $14.90 at last check today -- that's 3.6% under Nelson's purchase price. Avidia Bancorp Inc is trading up about 2.2% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Nelson purchased AVBC on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $394,260 at an average of $14.71 per share.

And on Tuesday, CEO Ajay K. Amlani bought $38,824 worth of Aware, buying 17,679 shares at a cost of $2.20 a piece. Before this latest buy, Amlani purchased AWRE on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $80,540 at an average of $1.62 per share. Aware is trading down about 0.4% on the day Thursday. Amlani was up about 9.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with AWRE trading as high as $2.40 at last check today.

VIDEO: Thursday 9/4 Insider Buying Report: AVBC, AWRE

