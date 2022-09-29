Markets
SCHL

Thursday 9/29 Insider Buying Report: SCHL, NEOG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Scholastic's CEO, Peter Warwick, made a $100,692 buy of SCHL, purchasing 3,245 shares at a cost of $31.03 a piece. Bargain hunters are able to buy SCHL even cheaper than Peter did, with the stock changing hands as low as $28.94 in trading on Thursday which is 6.7% under Warwick's purchase price. Scholastic is trading up about 3.9% on the day Thursday.

And on Wednesday, Chief Operating Officer Douglas Edward Jones purchased $100,170 worth of Neogen, purchasing 7,000 shares at a cost of $14.31 a piece. Before this latest buy, Jones made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $50,092 shares at a cost of $35.78 a piece. Neogen is trading up about 0.8% on the day Thursday. So far Jones is in the green, up about 4.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $14.88.

Thursday 9/29 Insider Buying Report: SCHL, NEOG
VIDEO: Thursday 9/29 Insider Buying Report: SCHL, NEOG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SCHLNEOG

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular