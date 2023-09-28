News & Insights

Thursday 9/28 Insider Buying Report: SPWH, FDBC

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings', Richard D. McBee, made a $115,119 buy of SPWH, purchasing 30,723 shares at a cost of $3.75 each. McBee was up about 14.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with SPWH trading as high as $4.27 at last check today. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings is trading up about 7.7% on the day Thursday.

And on Monday, Director Helenbeth Garofalo Vilcek bought $91,700 worth of Fidelity D&D Bancorp, buying 2,000 shares at a cost of $45.85 a piece. Fidelity D&D Bancorp is trading off about 2.1% on the day Thursday. Bargain hunters can snag FDBC at a price even lower than Vilcek did, with the stock trading as low as $44.70 in trading on Thursday -- that's 2.5% under Vilcek's purchase price.

