As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Skillsoft's , Peter Schmitt, made a $45,000 buy of SKIL, purchasing 45,000 shares at a cost of $1.00 a piece. Investors are able to snag SKIL at a price even lower than Schmitt did, with the stock changing hands as low as $0.88 in trading on Thursday -- that's 12.4% under Schmitt's purchase price. Skillsoft is trading off about 0.8% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Schmitt in the past twelve months.

And on Tuesday, Exec Chairman and Interim CEO Owen Hughes bought $36,075 worth of XOMA, buying 2,500 shares at a cost of $14.43 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Hughes in the past year. XOMA is trading up about 1.5% on the day Thursday. Hughes was up about 4.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with XOMA trading as high as $15.02 in trading on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 9/28 Insider Buying Report: SKIL, XOMA

