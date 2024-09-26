As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At American Coastal Insurance, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Michael Hogan purchased 8,000 shares of ACIC, for a cost of $11.37 each, for a total investment of $90,928. American Coastal Insurance is trading up about 6.6% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Hogan in the past twelve months.

And at First Commonwealth Financial, there was insider buying on Monday, by EVP/Chief Lending Officer Michael P. McCuen who bought 2,919 shares at a cost of $16.99 each, for a trade totaling $49,594. This buy marks the first one filed by McCuen in the past year. First Commonwealth Financial is trading up about 0.9% on the day Thursday. Bargain hunters can pick up FCF even cheaper than McCuen did, with shares changing hands as low as $16.64 at last check today which is 2.1% below McCuen's purchase price.

VIDEO: Thursday 9/26 Insider Buying Report: ACIC, FCF

