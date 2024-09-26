News & Insights

Markets
ACIC

Thursday 9/26 Insider Buying Report: ACIC, FCF

September 26, 2024 — 02:10 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At American Coastal Insurance, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Michael Hogan purchased 8,000 shares of ACIC, for a cost of $11.37 each, for a total investment of $90,928. American Coastal Insurance is trading up about 6.6% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Hogan in the past twelve months.

And at First Commonwealth Financial, there was insider buying on Monday, by EVP/Chief Lending Officer Michael P. McCuen who bought 2,919 shares at a cost of $16.99 each, for a trade totaling $49,594. This buy marks the first one filed by McCuen in the past year. First Commonwealth Financial is trading up about 0.9% on the day Thursday. Bargain hunters can pick up FCF even cheaper than McCuen did, with shares changing hands as low as $16.64 at last check today which is 2.1% below McCuen's purchase price.

Thursday 9/26 Insider Buying Report: ACIC, FCFVIDEO: Thursday 9/26 Insider Buying Report: ACIC, FCF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACIC
FCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.